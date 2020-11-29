American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,478 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 25,453 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.