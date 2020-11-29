American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 432,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 62,823 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

NYSE AXP opened at $120.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.