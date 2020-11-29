American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $20.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292,192 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,995,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.