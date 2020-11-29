American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $19.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 267,549 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

