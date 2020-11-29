American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $19.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of AEO opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 267,549 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

