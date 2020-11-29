Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Ameren posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.99. 438,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53. Ameren has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameren by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,128,000 after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Ameren by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Ameren by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

