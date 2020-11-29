Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

ALTM stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,427.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,517.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,970 shares of company stock worth $53,438 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 117.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 296,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

