Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Botty Investors LLC’s Largest Position

Botty Investors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 31.2% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,787.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,657.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,525.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

