Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 10.0% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,845,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $21.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,793.19. 884,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,149. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,818.06. The firm has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,662.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,528.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.