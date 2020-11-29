Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $183.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

