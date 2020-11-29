Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT Raised to $16.50

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.41.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $688,050. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 441.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 69.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares during the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

