Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

