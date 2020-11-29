Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,019,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $277.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

