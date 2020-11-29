Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $96.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

