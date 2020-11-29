Aena S.M.E.’s (ANNSF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANNSF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Aena S.M.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $172.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.64. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $194.30.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.