Advisory Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,296 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Livongo Health by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth $33,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 84,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $10,474,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,810,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,407,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 60,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $7,503,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 268,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,393 shares of company stock valued at $85,322,655 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51. Livongo Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.60.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $7.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Livongo Health from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

