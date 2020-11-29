Advisory Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,349 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after buying an additional 2,671,276 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,498,000 after buying an additional 1,403,717 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,313,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 979,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 977,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 958,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,400,000.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $28,916.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,186.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $477,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,679 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.