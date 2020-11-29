Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,257,000 after buying an additional 8,796,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 11.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 7.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 250.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

NYSE GOOS opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

