Advisory Research Inc. Takes $758,000 Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.05% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

