Advisory Research Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of US Foods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -230.34 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

