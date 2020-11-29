Advisory Research Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,372,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM opened at $312.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $338.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.25 and a 200-day moving average of $280.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

