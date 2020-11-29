Advisory Research Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000.

CSD opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

