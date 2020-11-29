Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,769 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST opened at $48.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.