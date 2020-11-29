Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 1,355 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after purchasing an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $136,954,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $129.86 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $167.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $138.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

