Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Mesoblast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. Research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MESO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

