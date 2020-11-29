Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after buying an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after buying an additional 282,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,730,000 after buying an additional 1,122,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after buying an additional 3,172,336 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

NYSE CFG opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

