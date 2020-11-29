Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $639,000 Investment in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,322 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 160.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 24.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 116.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

MTLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of MTLS opened at $44.00 on Friday. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.