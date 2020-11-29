Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $533,000 Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 784,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 117.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 190,824 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares during the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $275,441.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,014,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 919,834 shares of company stock valued at $37,789,774 over the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

