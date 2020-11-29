Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 136.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 372.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.69. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,190.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,787,832.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $29,526.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,214.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,778 shares of company stock worth $27,086,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLWS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

