Advisory Research Inc. Invests $738,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at $249,897,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

