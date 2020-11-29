Advisory Research Inc. Invests $671,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,340 shares of company stock worth $6,131,330. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $73.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

