Advisory Research Inc. Invests $472,000 in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PROS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 19.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PROS opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PROS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on ProSight Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

