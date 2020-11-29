Advisory Research Inc. Invests $421,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,714 shares of company stock worth $99,541,458. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $277.81 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.03. The firm has a market cap of $791.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.