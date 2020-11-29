Advisory Research Inc. Increases Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 163.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 93.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

In related news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $138.73 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $128.12.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

