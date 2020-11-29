Advisory Research Inc. Has $981,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 106.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.97. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $296,597.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

