Advisory Research Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,045 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

In other TG Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.