Advisory Research Inc. Has $765,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.78.

Shares of TSLA opened at $585.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $598.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.