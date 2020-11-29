Advisory Research Inc. Has $591,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000.

In other Teradyne news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $8,416,638.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $308,990.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

