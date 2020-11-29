Advisory Research Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.74.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $491.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.67 and its 200-day moving average is $482.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

