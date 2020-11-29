Advisory Research Inc. Has $433,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 59,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 41,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 361,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,377,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.67.

TROW stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

