Advisory Research Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

