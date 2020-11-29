Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $358,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $354,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in YETI by 63.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $242,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $481,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,452 shares of company stock valued at $15,726,450. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.87.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.