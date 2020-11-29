Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 839,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,696,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,527 shares of company stock valued at $14,212,922. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

