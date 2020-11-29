Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8,694.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $80,901,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 111.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 526,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $160.55 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $160.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.68.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $111,947.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,947.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $423,186.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,909 shares of company stock worth $55,929,971. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

