Advisory Research Inc. Buys 21,989 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 253.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in TPI Composites by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TPI Composites by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $623,755.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,683.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,163 shares of company stock worth $10,147,020. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

