Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,119.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,152.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,155.33. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.65.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

