Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 171 Shares of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in MyoKardia were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MyoKardia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MyoKardia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MyoKardia by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MyoKardia by 852.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MyoKardia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $224.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00. MyoKardia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.84.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that MyoKardia, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MYOK shares. Cowen downgraded MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut MyoKardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MyoKardia in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut MyoKardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.09.

MyoKardia Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

