Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. CX Institutional grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.