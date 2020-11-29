Achain (ACT) Market Cap Hits $7.02 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. Achain has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $3.03 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022515 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00368048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.49 or 0.02927796 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 979,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.