Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

ACN opened at $250.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $250.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $382,830.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

